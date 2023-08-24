Tom Sandoval ready to compensate for cheating on ex Ariana Madix with ‘punishment’

Tom Sandoval is ready to be punished.



The Vanderpump Rules star opens out on why he wants to push himself to the limit—both mentally and physically—following the Sandoval controversy on Fox's gruelling competition in a new trailer for season two of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

"The whole country's pissed off at me," the Bravolebrity claims after having an affair with their co-star Rachel "Raquel" Leviss while still dating Ariana Madix. "I had an affair and I want to take a beating."

And it appears as though he fulfils his goal, as the co-owner of TomTom is spotted during one of the winter warfare training exercises with a bleeding nose.

Along with Sandoval, other contenders Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Nick Viall, Brian Austin Green, Dez Bryant, Robert Horry, Erin Jackson, Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, and Kelly Rizzo will also be battling for survival in the freezing New Zealand Alps.

The performance provides an opportunity for some of the stars to display their prowess. The teaser quotes Green as saying, "I wanna see what I'm capable of doing."

Reid, meantime, is working to dispel rumours about her in the public. Through sobs, the actress says, "I get bullied a lot," adding, "I only wish I were a tougher person.