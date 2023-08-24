Faye Brookes' Fairytale Wedding: Soap Star stuns in white gown

Exuding the essence of a radiant bride, Faye Brookes and her partner Iwan Lewis exchanged vows at a picturesque Cotswolds church ceremony on Wednesday.

The former Coronation Street star, 35, said 'I do' at the Shipton Moyne Church after a whirlwind 10-month romance with her theatre boss partner.

Their journey to this momentous occasion began when they crossed paths during the stage production of Legally Blonde, leading to their engagement announcement in January after a mere four months of dating.

Leaving the church hand in hand with her beau she couldn't stop smiling as she wowed in her fairytale lace wedding gown.

The pair had a sweet smooch as they were surrounded by their family and friend before being driven off in a classic wedding car driven by Iwan for the reception.

Their friends and family were there to support them and looked thrilled as they snapped pictures of the couple leaving the church.

A swanky reception with friends and family will follow with the sunny weather making it the perfect day.

