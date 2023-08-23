Big news: Love Island's Ekin Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti confirm reunion

Ekin Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti reaffirmed their relationship status through an affectionate selfie, officially marking their reunion during a romantic holiday on Wednesday.

The Love Island stars, who found fame by winning the ITV2 dating show together last summer, announced they had split in June following an 11-month relationship.

Ekin-Su, 29, and Davide, 28, later sparked speculation they were back on after being pictured leaving the ITV Summer Party together in July.

After jetting off on a romantic getaway to Ekin-Su's native Turkey this week, the couple celebrated her birthday together, confirming their reconciliation.

Sharing a sweet video to Instagram, Davide wrapped his arm around his girlfriend during a day out at the beach and joked: 'I found someone I think I know.'

On Monday, Davide treated Ekin-Su to a lavish birthday meal and shared a stunning snap of her posing with a cake.

Ekin-Su looked incredible in a busty red dress in the snaps as she posed at the dinner table after flying out to her native Turkey to celebrate with Davide.

In the Instagram caption, Davide wrote: 'Despite all the storms, I wanted to make this day special for you... Enjoy the moment, make a wish and blow hard. Happy birthday @ekinsuofficial.'

Ekin-Su shared the same post on her own Instagram account, penning: 'Surprising me like always, thank you for a good birthday'