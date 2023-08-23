Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez agree ‘joint custody of son’ amid divorce settlement

Halle Berry has recently concurred to a formal custody and child support arrangement after finalising her divorce from Olivier Martinez.



The former couple first met on the set of Dark Tide in 2010 and tied the knot in October 2013. They parted ways in 2015 and now share a nine-year-old son, Maceo-Robert Martinez.

According to TMZ, Halle and Olivier had prenup issue on custody and child support over their son during the last seven years of court proceeding.

However, now the exes have accepted the “joint legal and physical custody of Maceo” per Los Angeles court documents.

It is reported that Halle has to pay staggering amount of $8,000 a month to Olivier with expenses for their son’s health insurance, therapy and school.

The court decided that the X-Men actress will have custody of her son from Monday to Wednesday whereas the Unfaithful actor from Wednesday to Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that the former pair will reportedly alternate custody of Maceo on the weekends.

Meanwhile, this is the third failed marriage for Halle, who was married twice before she tied the knot with Olivier.