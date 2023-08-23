Megyn Kelly calls out Kim Kardashian over ‘vapid vanity’

Megyn Kelly has recently called out Kim Kardashian after watching a clip of the reality star at the DMV.

During a latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the talk show host strongly criticised Kardashian over “vapid vanity” for bringing her glam squad along with her to assess her license photo.

“I can't stand her for all sorts of reasons. It’s not personal, I don't think she's evil, I just hate what she represents,” stated Kelly.

The former Fox host shared her thoughts on Kardashian after playing the scene from The Kardashians Season 3 on her show.

“Oh my God. That is stomach turning. She's all about appearances. That's the only thing that matters to her. That's it,” said the 52-year-old.

Kelly pointed out, “Even her billion dollar brand is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better. That's her contribution to the world.”

“I'm not saying it's bad, but that's where she's making her money – looking at herself and encouraging young girls of America and around the world to look at themselves and have other people look at them instead of listen to them. Because when you listen for 20 seconds, you're revolted at the banal emptiness that is the shell of that woman,” explained the American journalist.

Kelly further hit at Kardashian, saying that her emphasis on “physical appearance” might also impacted her daughters.

“If my daughter ever made such a deal about getting her driver's license photo or her school photo? I'd say ‘Knock it off. This is ridiculous. Want to make sure you look neat? Looking nice is fine. There's nothing wrong with wanting to look attractive. But this is an obsession. This is bizarre,” asserted the journalist.

Kelly added, “Kim is about vapid vanity, and I object on so many different levels.”