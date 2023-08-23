Meghan Markle's new plan revealed

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle will reportedly try her hand at "producing" her and husband's next project to give her more control of the content.



The Duchess of Sussex has been tipped to produce for the first time ever in the next stage of her and Prince Harry's Netflix deal.



The former Suits star has been predicted by an entertainment expert to "produce for the first time" as a part of her and Harry's £80m deal with the streaming service.



Prince Harry's latest work, Heart of Invictus, which the duke executively produced, will hit screens next Thursday. More recently, the couple's company Archewell Productions has reportedly bought the film adaptation rights to the best selling romance novel Meet Me at the Lake, which is believed to have cost them around $3.8m.

Mark Boardman, an entertainment expert who is also CEO of MarkMeets, told Daily Express US: "Meghan will be planning new philanthropic endeavors and will no doubt relaunch her media career stateside.



"However it could be sometime in the making before we see the finished product of her projects, many of which will currently be on hold. If no close-matching offer comes through for Meghan, she can always call upon the success of 'Meet Me at the Lake'."

"Whilst there is no guarantee that Meghan will play the lead, the plot tells the story of a couple who meet in their thirties. In reality Harry, then 32, was 'besotted' with Meghan, who was 35 at the time and so it would surely resonate with the pair, he added.

"Prince Harry has no acting experience and so an exceptional actor would be needed and a smaller role for Meghan, who could try producing for the first time to give her greater control of the content."



"Any move away from public bombshells is in the right direction for Meghan and Harry and is the breakthrough needed. Though until the writers' strike and SAG strikes end, their next move is firmly halted, but this gives the couple time to look at everything from potential casting, to review of production costs," he told Newsweek.

