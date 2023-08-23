Meghan Markle 'not afraid' as Duchess' wardrobe expresses 'freedom'

Meghan Markle notably chose more casual cuts and fabrics which she did not notably choose

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been lauded for their successful transition from former royalty to creating a brand like the Beckhams.

Analysing Meghan’s body language following her and Prince Harry’s departure from the UK, expert Darren Stanton revealed that the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe was a telling sign of freedom she enjoyed.

He added that the couple began showing less reservation when engaging in public displays of affection.

"Once they moved to the States and stepped down they weren’t restrained anymore. We saw an increase in public displays of affection, Meghan began wearing different outfits and colours whereas before she was restricted," he said.

He noted that the former Suits actress' outfits gave off signs of confidence and fearlessness as she opted for different colous.



"Previously she wore muted tones, whereas now we see her wearing more confident shades, suggesting she is not afraid to stand out.

"It has taken time for Harry and Meghan as a couple to transition from senior royals to more of a brand like the 'Beckhams'. They seem a lot more relaxed in their own environment and around each other."



