King Charles and Prince Harry’s ‘peace talks’ dubbed PR move in Royal ‘soap opera’

It’s no secret that there’s been tension between Prince Harry and the Royal Family since his exit in 2020, but there was a glimmer of hope for reconciliation.

King Charles and Harry were allegedly planning a meeting for peace talks in September but the claims were refuted by Prince William’s friend, via Daily Beast.

Moreover, publicist Matt Yanofsky told the Mirror that the so-called meeting appeared to be more of a publicity stunt than a genuine meeting in a bid to stay in the news.

However, he added that there might be slightly more to it than the Royal family’s daily “soap opera.”

He explained that “only the men in that room know what will happen, but from a public relations standpoint, the royal family depends on storylines to stay in the news, especially when the public’s approval of the royals is in decline.”

Yanofsky opined that there is “another story point” and it is “great for the entire family [and the viewers at home].”

Speculations over reconciliations begin when a source told the UK’s OK! Magazine earlier this month that the monarch has “rescheduled official visit to France on September 20, so [he] has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son.”

The insider claimed that staff was trying to ‘fine-tune the details’ as we speak. They also added that the key demand of the talk would be that there will be ‘absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be out together on September 9 to host the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany. The sports games will run through September 16th.