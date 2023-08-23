Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids can’t dine together per strict royal rule

Prince William and Kate Middleton are doting parents, who are very particular about the upbringing of their three children, Princes George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5.

However, as loving as the parents might be towards their children, they have been banished from the dinner table due to a strict royal rule.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady told Harper’s Bazaar that the children “aren’t allowed to sit with the adults until they have learned the art of polite conversation.”

The chef added that even during Christmas, the Wales’ brood will be sat with their nannies in the nursery until they come of an age where they are more presentable to be in public.

“The children always ate in the nursery until they were old enough to conduct themselves properly at the dining table,” McGrady explained.

The food connoisseur worked for the late Queen Elizabeth II for about 15 years and has previously dished all about the meals that she used to eat daily.

He shared that when the late Queen were a little girl, she “was served jam pennies in the nursery.” McGrady shared, “She’s had them for afternoon tea ever since.”

William and Kate have time and again proved themselves to be very ‘hands-on’ with their children. Despite their many royal engagements, the Waleses regularly drive their kids to school and make sure at least one of them is home for their return whenever possible.

Moreover, a close friend of the royals revealed that William and Kate were given permission by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on their young family above royal duties.

“Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have,” he said.