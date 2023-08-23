Sofía Vergara's AGT co-star Howie Mandel assisting her finding partner: 'She's in market'

Sofía Vergara's AGT co-star Howie Mandel assisting her finding partner: 'She's in the market'

Howie Mandel is supporting Sofía Vergara's decision to become a single woman.



Howie, 67, made light of the fact that Sofía, 51, is now single and seeking new men following her divorce from husband Joe Manganiello during Tuesday's live show of America's Got Talent.

The incident happened when mentalist and ventriloquist Brynn Cummings gave a performance in which she "set" Heidi Klum up with a Lovebird the eligible bachelor puppet.

After the show, Howie gushed over Brynn's abilities. The young ventriloquist then picks a joke: "I have one more piece of advice for you: if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía because she's in the market right now."

Howie's remark didn't seem to faze Sofía; she merely responded with a raucous shout and raised her hands in the air.

Host Terry Crews tried to interfere, telling the judges, "No, we're not doing that here!"

Heidi, 50, also chanted in and told Brynn, "Well, thank you that you picked me. I think I did a fantastic job and so did you."

Howie's remark comes after insiders told People magazine a few weeks ago that Sofía and Joe, 46, were separating after seven years of marriage.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the couple shared in a statement to Page Six in July. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."