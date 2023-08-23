Miley Cyrus hinting at retirement after releasing her new single ‘Used to be Young’

Miley Cyrus fans have been waiting for the singer’s new single, Used to be Young, to drop on Friday, ever since she announced it last week.

The Grammy-winning artist, 30, has been hyping up fans for new music by sharing promo videos and teasing her an incoming ABC special called Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions), which will air on the eve the single’s release on August 25.

Now, Cyrus took to her Instagram on Tuesday, to share the lyrics of Used to be Young, which left the fans emotional and excited for the song. However, some fans expressed their worry that the singer might be alluding to her retirement.

In the caption, Cyrus shared that the lyrics for the song were written two years ago, before she began writing her newly-released album, Endless Summer Vacation.

“It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you,” she wrote to her fans.

“The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment ….. unfinished yet complete.”

Smilers, what Miley’s fans call themselves, expressed their support and love for the former Disney star with many announcing they ‘can’t wait’ for the single to drop. While many dubbed that music is bound to get them ‘emotional.’

“IT IS STUNNING, I ALREADY LOVE IT. CANT WAIT FOR IT TO BE RELEASED!!!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed one fan.

“This single will hit different for those who were back there supporting Miley,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, some fans pleaded the singer to not retire after the song’s release. “DON’T YOU DARE TO RETIRE AFTER THIS SINGLE.”

“if you retire after this one I swear to god,” shared another.