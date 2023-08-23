Christine Lampard posts old and sweet photo of stepdaughter Luna for cute reason

Christine Lampard posts rare photo of stepdaughter Luna for a cute reason. hellomagazine.com

Christine Lampard, known for her role on Loose Women, has brought smiles to her 644k Instagram followers by posting a heart-warming birthday message alongside a seldom-seen snapshot of her stepdaughter, Luna Lampard.

The TV personality and stepmother of Luna celebrated Luna's significant birthday milestone this Tuesday.

In a touching gesture, Christine, who is married to English football star Frank Lampard, posted a captivating picture of Luna during a past family trip to New York City. The snapshot, taken when Luna was younger, portrays her standing in Central Park on a wintry day, donning a cosy grey puffer jacket, pink gloves, a purple scarf, and a blue hat.

To mark her 18th birthday, Christine Lampard shares Luna's snap while they were in New York on vacation.

The image showcases Luna's joyful expression against the backdrop of snow-kissed foliage and New York's iconic skyscrapers. With affection, Christine conveyed her birthday wishes: "And just like that… you're 18!! Happy Birthday Luna."

Christine Lampard, a Northern Irish presenter, wed Frank Lampard in 2015 and has since become a cherished stepmother to Luna and her older sister Isla, Frank's 20-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Christine Lampard along with her husband and her stepdaughters.

Christine Lampard's Instagram post quickly garnered attention from her followers, who showered the image with well-wishes. Among the comments, one fan remarked on how quickly children grow up, while another expressed surprise at Luna turning 18.

Reflecting on family dynamics, Christine Lampard revealed in a recent Woman & Home interview that her two young children, Patricia and Freddie, adore their older stepsisters. The big sisters' visits are eagerly anticipated, and Christine noted their caring interactions: "The girls are great with them, so we're very lucky."

Christine and her family spent time in NYC.

Christine's Instagram account also documented a family holiday to New York City, featuring pictures of her and Frank's curly-haired daughter Patricia enjoying the sights. The snapshots captured Patricia's joyful moments against the city's vibrant backdrop, evoking admiration from followers.