Britney Spears and Sam Asghari decide to split up beloved pets

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari reach accord on dog custody amid divorce drama.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly found common ground on an unusual but heartfelt matter - the custody of their beloved dogs.

Following our exclusive report last week revealing Britney's concerns that her estranged husband might seek ownership of their two canine companions, it appears the couple has come to a mutual agreement.



According to a source cited by TMZ, Britney and Sam have decided to share their adopted furry family members.

Sam is now the primary caregiver for a Doberman named Porsha, a canine he gifted to the pop star in October 2021. His original intention was to train Porsha as a protector for Britney.

Recent photographs show Sam taking Porsha for a stroll in Pasadena, assuming full custody of the vigilant Doberman.

On the other hand, Britney will have the pleasure of keeping Sawyer, their Australian Shepherd. The couple adopted Sawyer during a memorable trip to Maui in March.

As part of the agreement, Britney will take on the responsibility of caring for three of their smaller dogs, including her cherished Yorkie named Hannah.



