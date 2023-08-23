Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori angers locals in Italy

Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori has sparked outrage in Italy with her sizzling outfit.

The rapper's sweetheart raised eyebrows in Italy as she showed off too much skin in her skimpy outfits.

The people of Italy want her to be booted from the country or arrested. They expressed their dissatisfaction with Bianca showing off her body.

The newlyweds captured the attention of the public eye while enjoying a leisurely outing in the picturesque landscapes of Tuscany. Bianca exuded an effortless style, however her fashion choice turned heads and sparked conversations. She defied conventional norms with her bold sartorial statement.

Bianca didn't leave much to the imagination during their outings. She was photographed in sheer, tightfitting bodysuits.

Italians took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Bianca showing off her killer curves, with one writing: "How about police in every country arrest anyone who is nude? It's called indecency ... Tired of being forced to see n*de women and should be illegal for children to see this."

Another added: "I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don't need this pair polluting it."

A third pointed out it was "Completely disrespectful to a conservative catholic culture; the Italians should have kicked them out."



The two also set the paparazzi cameras flashing as they attended a Travis Scott concert in Rome. The couple’s affectionate display of public affection left no doubt about the strength of their bond.

The duo appeared to be in high spirits, as their enthusiastic hugs and passionate embraces captured the essence of their deep connection as a couple unafraid to celebrate their love openly.