Madonna wants to ‘duet’ with Britney Spears on ‘Celebration’ tour

Madonna wants Britney Spears to join her onstage.



According to insiders, Madonna is aiming to bring Britney Spears, who recently became single, onstage with her on her upcoming Celebration tour, as per Page Six.

According to reports, the pop singers have been close friends for a long time and even work with the same agent. The two sang a duet of Vogue at Britney Spears' ill-fated wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022.

After being transported to an urgent care unit in New York City earlier this summer, Madonna is returning to rehearsals for her tour. She celebrated her 65th birthday with her six children in Lisbon, Portugal, last week.

But having to reschedule her shows, she is already making preparations for the following year, and we're told she wants Spears, 41, to appear at one of her five Los Angeles dates in March.

The 20th anniversary of their popular joint effort, Me Against the Music, which was released in October 2003, is one that Madonna wants to commemorate in particular.

“Madonna originally wanted Britney to join her on tour this year,” a source tells us. “Everything was pushed back because of her illness, but she still wants Britney to join her at the Kia Forum.”

In August 2003, the celebrities performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, which has since become iconic.

The Princess of Pop last shared the stage with Madge in November 2008, one year after her divorce from Kevin Federline, during the latter's successful Sticky & Sweet Tour.