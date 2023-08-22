Reese Witherspoon collaborates with Sophie Morgan to empower disabled community

Reese Witherspoon has recently collaborated with presenter and disability activist Sophie Morgan to empower disabled community.



According to Daily Mail, Reese’s media company Hello Sunshine partners with the Loose Women star for a new division known as Making Space, which is to “create unscripted content that places disabled people front and centre”.

It is said that the “division will shine a light on the lived experience of the world's largest and yet most overlooked and misrepresented community on the planet”.

It is reported that Making Space Media is a division of Making Space and run by Sophie, who got paralysed from the waist down after car accident, as well as entrepreneur and activist Keely Cat-Wells.

Hello Sunshine’s unscripted bosses Sara Rea and Sarah Lazenby, on the other hand, said “Making Space's mission couldn't be more aligned with us”.

Sara and Sarah expressed their excitement over partnership with Sophie and Keely and “to create powerful content together that we hope will create genuine legacy and impact in the world”.

Sophie and Keely described Reese’s Hello Sunshine “an inspiring mission-driven company that has changed the game for representation in the entertainment industry”.

Meanwhile, Reese’s company has previously produced many of her hit movies and shows encompassing, The Morning Show and Daisy Jones & the Six.