Prince Harry’s secret trick to get his hair thick revealed

Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry uses a secret 'spray on hair’ to hide his 'bald spot' it has been claimed.

The Duke of Sussex's new look has sparked a right royal beauty scandal, with many believing Harry got a hair transplant.

King Charles III's younger son Harry, in a recent headshot for his role at BetterUp, noticeably appeared with thicker, fuller and darker head of hair, setting tongues wagging about his new look.

Earlier, the 38-year-old's flame-coloured mane appeared much thinner and lighter at a polo match in Singapore. Some commentators claimed Meghan's hubby's promo shot had been "photoshopped", but others believe the answer is far less high-tech and actually lies on the shelves of your local pharmacy.

Spencer Stevenson, a leading hair loss and hair transplant adviser, told the Sun that Harry's luxuriant mane is likely down to "spray on hair" used for events and shoots.

He added: "I think it’s very likely he is using Nanogen hair fibres. This is an A-list celeb secret and helps many when they need to thicken their hair up instantly for a photo shoot or a movie."

The brand , according to the outlet, claims "It merge perfectly with your own hair using electrostatic charge to give instant, natural and durable hair thickness which lasts all day."



Spencer added: "I think Harry’s hair shows signs of being helped as it looks darker and thicker.

As pert reports, nearly seven million Brits experience baldness or hair loss - and even A-list celebs like Wayne Rooney, Gordon Ramsay and David Beckham are rumoured to have had treatment to combat their thinning thatches.



Harry previously called his elder brother Prince William’s hair loss "alarming" in his tell-all memoir "Spare".