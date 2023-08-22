The Witcher director breaks silence on Henry Cavill’s departure from the fantasy show

File Footage

The Witcher director Marc Jobst has recently broken his silence on Henry Cavill’s exit from the hit show.



Speaking to Games Radar, Jobst, who directed multiple episodes of The Witcher, revealed that Cavill might have left the show due to its “demanding nature of filming” the series.

“Look, Henry has done three series, these are demanding shows to make, you know, they are huge,” said the director.

Jobst continued, “Henry does every single beat of his stunts, he won’t even allow a hand, if you’re doing a close-up of a hand grabbing a sword, it has to be his hand.”

The outlet reported that Cavill, who played the role of demon hunter Geralt Rivia in the Netflix series, decided to leave the show last year. He appeared in three seasons of the show.

Jobst likened working with Cavill to “an incredible athlete” with reference to the stunt work the actor performed when shooting Geralt’s battle scene in season one.

Jobst mentioned, “That’s draining on your number one, so after three series, I feel, ‘Okay, he’s brought the show into being, and if he feels like he’s done what he can, I trust him.’”

“That focus that he has, that desire to get it right, is a gift to work with because it elevates everybody to say, ‘Good enough isn’t good enough. It’s got to be fantastic,’” added the director.

Meanwhile, Cavill is all set to return in the forthcoming superhero thriller, Superman: Legacy.