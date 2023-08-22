Sam Asghari appears downcast in first outing since Britney Spears divorce

Sam Asghari was seen without his wedding ring after announcing his divorce from Britney Spears

Sam Asghari stepped out for the first time since announcing it was announced that he Britney Spears decided to divorce.

After it emerged that the actor and the singer called it quits on their marriage, he was seen out and about walking their former couple’s dog Porsha.

In the photos Asghari was seen looking rather downcast as he ditched his wedding ring.

For the outing he donned a black tank top, brown sweatpants, white sneakers and accessorised his outfit with a tan cap, black sunglasses and a watch.

The model had ditched his wedding ring weeks prior to news of his split from the Toxic singer.

Now last Wednesday, it emerged that after 14 months of marriage, the two decided to part ways.

Via his Instagram Story, Asghari addressed talks sharing that 's–t happens'.

He added, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," the model said while requesting for 'privacy'.

Meanwhile, Spears shared her own statement about the split and assured her fans that she was "doing pretty damn good".

"You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!" she hinted.

"So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!!"