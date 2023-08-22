King Charles’ charity released of ongoing bribery investigation despite uproar

King Charles’ charity, the Prince’s Foundation, will no longer be investigated despite protesters resisting the decision of the police.

The Met Police had been investigating claims that the foundation set up by the then Prince of Wales, had offered a Saudi donor help to receive an honour. However, now the investigation has been dropped.

In 2021, an investigation conducted by the Sunday Times revealed that Michael Fawcett, then chief-executive of the charity, offered a Saudi donor an honour for cash.

Fawcett was accused of promising to help Saudi billionaire Mahfouz Marei bin Mahfouz get an honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Mahfouz received an honorary CBE in late 2016 and it was claimed he had made donations to restoration projects which King Charles had key interests in.

A spokesperson for Charles at Clarence House said the then Prince of Wales had “no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.”

Two men had been interviewed and over 200 documents were monitored during the police’s investigation.

“With the benefit of the CPS’s early investigative advice, and after careful consideration of the information received as a result of the investigation to date, the Met has concluded that no further action will be taken in this matter,” the Met issued the statement.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, “We have noted the decision of the Metropolitan Police Service. All other enquiries are a matter for the Prince’s Foundation.

Now, with the investigation being dropped, anti-monarchy protest group Republic as described the move as “appalling,” via GB News.