Prince Harry's hair looks fuller than usual in latest headshot for 'Better Up'

Prince Harry turned heads with his new headshot, which looked to feature a fuller head of hair than we're used to seeing from the royal.



The new portrait of the Duke of Sussex was posted on the website of Better Up, a health start-up that named Harry Chief Impact Officer in 2021. Through "world-class coaching and science," the tech company helps deliver "mindsets, skills, and behaviours your workforce needs to be ready for any challenge."

Nevertheless, photos from over a week ago show Harry playing polo in Singapore with substantially less hair. People on social media took notice, with one remarking that Harry is no longer "25 anymore and needs a different haircut that works with his hair loss." However, one expert believes Harry utilised an easy "optical illusion" to make his hair appear bigger.

According to Fabian Martinez of the London Hair Clinic, Harry may have used a simple treatment to make his hair appear fuller.

"It appears that Harry is sporting hair fibres which are commonly utilised as cosmetic items to give the impression of denser and more voluminous hair," he said.

"These fibres are crafted from either natural or synthetic materials like keratin or cotton. These materials are meticulously ground down and transformed into minuscule particles. Upon application of hair fibres onto your hair, they stick to your existing hair strands due to static electricity and the inherent texture of your hair," Fabian explained.

Because the fibres stick to your hair, it makes "the individual strands appearing thicker." Fabian continued: "This outcome generates the optical illusion of heightened volume and coverage, particularly in regions where your hair might be experiencing thinning or sparsity."