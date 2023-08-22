Chairlift hangs mid-air in Battagram with children among 8 passengers left stranded

This photograph shows the chairlift hanging mid-air. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News Live

The cable of a chairlift Tuesday was broken, leaving eight people including six children stranded mid-air in the Allai Tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Battagram district, resue officials said.



Mansehra Deputy Inspector General of Police Tahir Ayub confirmed the incident, stating there is no option but to rescue the stranded passengers through a helicopter.

More to follow...