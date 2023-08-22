Chairlift hangs mid-air in Battagram with children among 8 passengers left stranded

The cable of a chairlift Tuesday was broken, leaving eight people including six children stranded mid-air in the Allai Tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Battagram district, resue officials said.
Mansehra Deputy Inspector General of Police Tahir Ayub confirmed the incident, stating there is no option but to rescue the stranded passengers through a helicopter.
More to follow...
Moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea likely to penetrate upper parts of country on Aug 22, PMD states
Stolen iPhones underwent sophisticated processes to bypass iCloud passcodes and reset before sale
Final post-mortem will confirm whether minor was subjected to sexual assault, says Khairpur SSP
Controversy leaves experts divided on status of Official Secrets and Army Act amendment bills
"Shahid is undergoing treatment under the supervision of the best psychologists," says police chief
Special court formed to hear secrets act cases conducts hearing on the cipher case