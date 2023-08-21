Molly-Mae Hague doesn’t want to end up in trouble like Kim Kardashian

Molly-Mae Hague cannot afford to take the risk of having her valuable items stolen.
The influencer, 24, has reportedly re-hired her security team because she fears she could be in the spotlight of a robbery for her huge engagement ring.
It comes after the former Love Islander, 24, and her boxer fiancé, also 24, were victims of a £800k burglary after an 'experienced gang' targeted their Manchester flat in 2021.
And now the mother-of-one has feared she may be a victim of a Kim Kardashian-style robbery for her £600k ring, according to The Sun.
A source said: 'Molly has been really aware of flashing too much wealth following their 2021 break in.
'She’s had security in the past and is getting it again, especially now she always has daughter Bambi with her.
'Molly has seen what happened to Kim Kardashian in Paris and she recently doesn’t want to end up in a similar situation.
'She loves sharing her life with her fans, but just knows she has to be careful.'
