Bradley Cooper’s past addiction made ‘A Star is Born’ EASIER

Bradley Cooper has some good things to say about his past.



Recently, Bradley Cooper travelled far into the Wyoming Basin's frigid canyons, where he spoke with Bear Grylls about his sobriety.

Then Cooper discussed how his prior experiences with drugs and alcohol allowed him fully inhabit the role of Jackson Maine in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, in which he also co-starred with Lady Gaga.

“It made it easier to be able to really enter in there,” he said of the musical drama. “And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go.”

Cooper portrays a rock star battling addiction in A Star Is Born, a 1937 romantic comedy that was also remade in 1954 and 1976.

“I’ve been very lucky with the roles I’ve had to play,” Cooper said. “It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get to keep doing it.”

With eight Oscar nominations, A Star Is Born only took home one for Cooper and Gaga's Shallow in the best original song category.

In the episode from Season 2 of National Geographic's Running Wild With Bear Grylls, the British explorer questioned Cooper about his most significant roles.

“The Hangover was pretty career-changing,” Cooper said. “I was 36 when that happened, so I was already in the game for 10 years just banging around, so I didn’t get lost in fame.”

“But you definitely had some wild years,” Grylls said, to which Cooper replied, “In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah. But that had nothing to do with fame, though.”

“I was lucky,” Cooper continued. “I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. I’ve been very lucky.”