Sofia Vergara spotted spending ‘happy time’ at Karol G concert

Sofia Vergara seems pretty happy.



At the Karol G performance in Los Angeles on Saturday, the America's Got Talent judge danced the night away. The Modern Family alum supported her fellow Colombian superstar by posting a few pictures from the night with her friends on Instagram.

The first post was a video of Vergara dancing to the song and flaunting her lace corset top and ripped denim combo. Vergara captioned the video, "Tr amamoos @karolg."

The actress, 51, also posted a video of herself and Paulina Davila dancing to the tunes.



Vergara wrapped up her message with a photo of herself and the other Griselda cast members.

She captioned the photo of herself with Alberto Guerra, Jose Valasquez, Orlando Pineda, and Davila, "Griselda's crew! @netflix @karolg."

Karol, for her part, reposted the footage of Vergara dancing in the crowd on her Instagram Story to show the actress some support.



The singer of BICHOTA wrote, "Jaja Lindaaa."

Vergara has been seen out frequently after divorcing Joe Manganiello in July.

During a trip with her friends last week, the actress basked in the sun and revealed a tiny amount of skin in a pink bathing suit.

Vergara also celebrated her birthday in Italy and has been having girls' nights with her niece Claudia and other pals.a

Manganiello and Sofia have both been seen out without their wedding bands.