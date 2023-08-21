King Charles sets conditions for Prince Harry's return to royal family?

King Charles III has reportedly set conditions for his estranged son Prince Harry's return to the royal family amid reports of peace talks with the Duke of Sussex.



The 74-year-old monarch, according to a source close to the palace, "won't allow Harry to take advantage of his leniency."

They added: "The monarch will follow in his late mother Queen Elizabeth's footsteps, and won't give in to his son's alleged request to rejoin the Firm as a part time royal.

"The King knows it may create more problems within the family."

Charles will reportedly take his wife Camilla, William and Kate into confidence before any such move.

During the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, it was reportedly decided that only working members of the royal family would be allowed to perform prominent roles at any royal event. Prince Harry, Meghan nor Prince Andrew may participate as family members but not as royal dignitaries.



Harry and King Charles are reportedly in contacts with each other, and want to bury the hatchet after months of tension.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton have no appetite for the US-based couple's return to the royal family as they believe Harry and Meghan's return to the palace may hurt the sentiments of royal fans."

The relationship is said to be extremely rocky between the Sussexes and the royal family. However, it has been reported that peace talks could be on the cards as early as next month.



Kate and William do not seem to be in hurry to make amends with Meghan and Harry as they have lost their trust in the Sussexes after being attacked by them in their interviews, and Harry's memoir.

Harry, who will be in Germany in September for the Invictus Games, will fly back to California via the UK. His travel plans are said to coincide with his father returning from his summer holiday in Balmoral but before going to France for a visit, with a source saying they could meet for talks - although Harry's wife Meghan Markle will not join them.