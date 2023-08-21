Outrage as Spain soccer chief Luis Rubiales becomes a serial kisser after FIFA world cup win

Luis Rubiales, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has come under fire for kissing FIFA Women's World Cup-winning midfielder Jennifer Hersoso on the lips as she received her gold medal following Spain's victory over England in the final match.



The incident occurred at the FIFA awards ceremony that took place after Spain beat England to claim their maiden world cup title. The stage was graced by several dignitaries, including Spanish Queen Letizia and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The controversial kiss was captured in a viral video that showed Rubiales hugging Hersoso, placing his hands on her face, and proceeding to kiss her on the lips before patting her on the back as she walked away.

Hersoso's response to the incident was shared through an Instagram live video, where she expressed her discomfort with the kiss. During a conversation with Spanish journalist Irati Vida, she stated, "Hey, I didn't like it, eh," when addressing questions about the incident.

She later discussed the matter on the radio program 'El Tiempo de Juego,' clarifying that she had not anticipated the gesture and attributing it to the heightened emotions of the moment. She emphasized that it should be viewed as a fleeting anecdote and not blown out of proportion.

While Hersoso attempted to downplay the incident, criticism continued to mount. Spanish newspaper El Confidencial's Alberto Ortega described Rubiales' actions as "disgusting" and accused him of seeking attention and becoming the centre of focus. The sentiment was echoed by Colin Millar, a journalist at the Daily Mirror, who called Rubiales' behaviour "not ok," particularly considering the emotional significance of the occasion for the players.

Rubiales' actions extended beyond the on-field kiss with Hersoso. The video footage also shows him embracing and kissing other Spanish players as they received their medals. Rubiales even made headlines for announcing plans to marry Hersoso during an impromptu conversation with the players in the dressing room.

Despite inquiries from various media outlets, including CNN, regarding the incident and the RFEF's response, no official statements were obtained at the time of publication. The incident has ignited discussions around personal boundaries, professionalism, and the appropriate conduct for high-profile sports officials during such significant events.

In the wake of the incident, the focus remains on the boundary between personal gestures and professional decorum, as stakeholders within the sports community reflect on the broader implications of such actions in the future.