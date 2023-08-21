Punjab IG denies rumors that cop in viral video put under custody

Constable Shahid Zohaib (left) with Punjab police IG Dr Usman Anwar. — Twitter/@OfficialDPRPP

Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar has denied allegations that the police constable, who went viral recently, had been under custody.

In a recent visit to Tahafuz, a mental health center, the IG embraced constable Shahid Zohaib, who is undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder, and inquired about his well-being.

A video of the constable recently went viral on social media. In the video, a traffic warden can be seen stopping vehicles and motorcyclists at a place to manage the traffic flow, while a man dressed in Punjab Police uniform refused to comply with the instructions.

A reporter associated with a local publication present on the spot asked the traffic warden to stop the motorcyclist in police uniform, but the motorcyclist refused to remove his bike.



The person holding the microphone tried to stop the motorcyclist in uniform who kept shouting abuses at the person with the microphone.

Following the video, it was also rumoured that the constable had been jailed; however, this too was refuted by the Punjab Police.

During his visit, the Punjab IG said that making fun of someone's illness and leveling accusations against them was tantamount to abusing the patient and his family.

He further said that the claim of keeping Constable Shahid in lock-up is false and contrary to facts, Shahid is undergoing treatment under the supervision of the best psychologists.

"Bipolar disorder is a treatable disease, instead of making such a patient a part of memes war, pray for his recovery," a tweet quoted IG Anwar as saying.

It added: "Constable Shahid Zohaib is undergoing treatment under the supervision of the best psychiatrists and he is recovering fast. In the future, report such patients to the nearest police protection centers so that they can be properly treated.

"On the occasion of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar's visit to Punjab Institute of Mental Health, Lahore, Constable Shahid Zuhaib, his mother, relatives and doctors met, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar's psychiatrist Dr Asad for Constable Shahid's recovery."

Earlier, a statement by the Punjab Police stated that the constable in the video was suffering from bipolar disorder due to a traffic accident eight years ago. They shared that Constable Shahid had been transferred to the mental healthcare facility for further treatment.

"According to the doctors of the Punjab Institute of Mental Health, Constable Shahid Zohaib is a patient of bipolar disorder and this disease can happen to any person regardless of age," the police tweeted.

It further wrote: "Constable Shahid was getting his treatment from the OPD of Punjab Institute of Mental Health earlier, but now he has been admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital due to the severity of his illness, where he is undergoing treatment.

"Therefore, you are requested to pray for the speedy recovery of the said constable instead of making fun of him."



