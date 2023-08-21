Inside Harry Potter stars Evanne Lynch, Robbie Jarvis' private 9-year romance

Evanne Lynch and Robbie Jarvis dated for 10 years

If celebrities need a crash course on keeping their personal affairs private, Evanna Lynch and Robbie Jarvis are just the right teachers.

The Harry Potter stars dated for a decade and managed to keep their long-term romance a secret for most of the part.

Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the fantastical franchise, and Jarvis, who played young James Potter, first met on the set of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007 and immediately hit it off.

The pair kept their romance under wraps until as long as 2015 and made their relationship Instagram official after Lynch posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to Jarvis in May of the year.

“Happy 29th Birthday to this little babe!! @awildrobbieattacks sweetest boy! Off to see a show together :),” she wrote at the time, alongside a photo of the duo cozied up to each other.

However, the public proclamation of their love certainly didn’t age well, as the twosome shortly split in early 2016, as reported via the UK’s Mirror.



Recently, Lynch is reportedly dating a mysterious French man, whom she met in London.

Meanwhile, Jarvis moved on with professional basketball player Zoe Fleck.