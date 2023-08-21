A League of Their Own creator blasts 'cowardly' Amazon for show axe

A League of Their Own has been canceled by Amazon Prime Video

Abbi Jacobson is not buying into Amazon’s excuse to cancel A League of Their Own.

Prime Video announced the cancelation of the dramedy series earlier this week, only months after it was renewed for a second and final season.

Speaking EW, reps for the streaming platform alleged the decision was a result of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

However, the series creator is anything but convinced. Taking to Instagram following the cancelation news, Jacobson wrote: “To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullshit and cowardly.”

The Broad City star also paid homage to the beloved series, writing, “What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life,” acknowledging she is “sad” by it.



She also heralded the “so many incredibly talented artists,” “actors,” “writers,” and “crew,” for helping her create the “special show.”

“A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value,” Jacobson added.

First premiered on August 2022, A League of Their Own followed the story of an all-women’s baseball league during World War II. It is inspired by the 1992 film of the same name.