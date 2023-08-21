Dwayne Johnson's series flexes its muscles, dominates Netflix rankings

Dwayne Johnson transitions from wrestling rings to Netflix screens.

Dwayne Johnson, known for his undeniable physical prowess, takes on a whole new challenge in HBO's highly acclaimed series, Ballers.

This compelling show, once a blazing sensation on HBO, has now found a fresh audience on Netflix, promising a riveting experience for a brand-new legion of binge-watchers.



Ballers delves into the high-stakes universe of sports management, and The Rock's charismatic presence, alongside his very real muscles, brings a unique dimension to the series.

Set against the backdrop of professional football, Johnson's character not only grapples with touchdown passes but also navigates the intricate dance of player politics, financial maneuvers, and personal vendettas.

Netflix has now become the playing field for those ready to huddle up with The Rock for an intense drama that promises to deliver the touchdowns, both on and off the field.

Spanning an exhilarating five-season journey from 2015 to 2019, the series orbits around Spencer Strasmore, a former NFL player who transitions into the role of a financial manager.

Ballers isn't merely a sports show; it's a compelling exploration of the profound choices, lofty ambitions, and enduring consequences that define the lives of those entwined with the NFL.