Princess Eugenie's baby honours Princess Diana's mother's suitor with special name

Princess Eugenie named her new baby Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank after her famous grandfather

Naming a newborn child in the royal family is a tradition that has long had sentimental value attached and it was no exception when it came to naming Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the second child of Princess Eugenie.

While naming the child, it was thought that George was to pay tribute to Princess Eugenie’s husband’s father Jack Brooksbank and though that may be the case, the little one’s middle name, Ronnie, is one that poses an interesting connection.

As per DailyMail, the name Ronnie is said to be an ode to 'Galloping' Major Ron, the polo-mad father of Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie’s mother and subsequently the baby’s grandmother.

Ron served some 19-years in the military and later on became then-Prince Charles’ polo manager for 21 years.

During his time, he was known to be attached to a string of women, following his divorce from his first wife Susan, including Princess Diana’s mother Frances Shand-Kydd, whom he had popped the question of marriage to in 1976.

Shand-Kydd had turned him down and he went on to marry his second wife.

It was through his connection with the royal family where his daughter, Sarah, met Prince Andrew, when they were just three years old.

However, things went south when in 1988 the Galloping Major was seen in and out of a London massage parlour. Subsequently he left his Guards Polo Club role.

Later on in 1996, he was diagnosed with prostrate cancer but went through treatment in 1998 and was given the all-clear.

However, in 2001, his cancer returned and after a grueling final battle, he succumbed to his ailments at 71.