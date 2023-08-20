Gal Gadot opens up on getting ‘weird looks’ while walking down with bruises

File Footage

Gal Gadot has recently opened up about “weird look” she gets while walking down with bruises, which she sustained while filming her latest movie, Heart of Stone.



“I had plenty of bruises,” said the Wonder Woman star in a new interview with The Sun.

Gadot recalled, “One Sunday I was walking with the girls in the park in London and someone looked at me weird. I was wearing a summer dress, oblivious to the fact my legs and back were completely bruised.”

“I was with my daughters and people were looking at me like something was off,” continued the 38-year-old.

Gadot revealed she suffered from four slipped discs in her neck and back after fight scenes in the Netflix movie.

“It’s inevitable I have a number of injuries from those physical roles. I have two neck herniations and two back herniations. It's part of the job, unfortunately,” explained the Red Notice actress.

Gadot also disclosed what she found amusing about the action movie genre.

“Fighting and doing the hand-on-hand combat, I really enjoy,” remarked the Fast & Furious actress

Gadot compared fighting to dancing as she believed that she could express herself using her body.

“The fight scenes are the one thing we do where I feel really in control,” added the actress.

For the unversed, Gadot had two years of mandatory military service in her home country after being crowned Miss Israel in 2004.

Back in 2009, the actress fighting skills were first seen onscreen when she did the role of action girl Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious.

Gadot also performed her own stunts in 2011 Fast Five and in 2013 for Fast & Furious 6.

Meanwhile, Heart of Stone is streaming now on Netflix.