Snow White live-action remake faces criticism by son of original movie director

File Footage

Snow White remake has recently been slammed by the original movie director’s son David Hand, calling it as “woke”.



In a new interview with The Telegraph, Hand, the son of one of the co-directors of 1937 animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, shared his thoughts on the live-action remake featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

He said, “It's a whole different concept, and I just totally disagree with it.”

Calling it a “disgrace”, Hand pointed out the remake is “trying to do something new with something that was such a great success earlier”.

“Their thoughts are just so radical now. They change the stories; they change the thought process of the characters. … They’re making up new woke things, and I’m just not into any of that,” explained Hand.

Hand further stated, “I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films.”

“There’s no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did. … I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves,” he added in the end.

Meanwhile, Zegler spoke to PEOPLE back in September 2022 about how this new movie will be different from the original story.

“Most of my character does not work for today's audience, I'll just say it. We did a really deep dive into fixing and making a modern woman out of Snow White,” remarked the actress.

“I think she's 13 in the original cartoon, so we started there and said, ‘No, she's 18 in this one.' She's a bit more independent,” mentioned Zegler.