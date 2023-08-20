Taylor Swift’s outfit at Jack Antonoff’s wedding has sweet hidden meaning

Taylor Swift had the sweetest way of commemorating her friendship at pal Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding held in New Jersey, on Saturday, August 18.

The Grammy-winning singer, 33, donned an ice blue lace midi-dress with ruffled accents details for the occasion. She complemented the look with matching stilettoes embellished with rhinestone.

The colour blue has been associated with Swift’s 2014 album, 1989. The rerecord of which will be released on October 27, 2023, exactly nine years ago.

During her last Eras Tour show in Los Angeles, the singer changed up her usual dress colour themes for her different set, which represented an era of each album. Instead, she opted for the blues, dropping major hint of the next rerecord.

And in the end, the singer announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which she dubbed as her ‘favourite album’, which marked the beginning of her collaboration with Antonoff.

Now, at her pal’s wedding, Swift channelled her 1989 era as a nod to their friendship, wearing a blue colour for the event.

Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift relationship

Swift and Antonoff became fast friends back in 2012. Before they began their epic collaboration with the singer’s 1989 album in 2014, the two co-wrote and co-produced Sweeter Than Fiction for the One Chance soundtrack in 2013.

Moreover, Antonoff was also responsible for Swift’s transition into her pop era from the country music genre. With the success of 1989, they have since evolved into one of pop music’s most powerful producer-artist duos, working together on chart-topping albums.

The music producer, 39, also owes his success to Swift as lauded the singer for recognising his potential during a conversation on Time’s Person of the Week podcast.

“She’s the first person who recognised me as a producer. A lot of people are afraid to sign off on something that isn’t done by a proven person. I had written lots of songs and produced them, but they would always sort of go somewhere else,” he said of working with Swift on 1989‘s Out of the Woods.

“So, the label or whoever could say, oh, we had this person produce it. And, you know, I put my heart and soul into that song and she said, ‘I love it.’”