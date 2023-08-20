Ron Cephas Jones’ death, Sterling K. Brown Mourns ‘This Is Us’ TV Dad

Ron Cephas Jones got people to mourn him.



This Is Us co-star, Ron Cephas Jones passed away at the age of 66, and Sterling K. Brown is in deep sorrow.

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” Brown shared on Instagram.

“[Jones] has passed away, and the world is a little less bright,” he added. “Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”



In a sequence from the popular drama series This Is Us, Brown appeared with Jones and himself in a still. Randall Pearson's biological father, William Hill, was portrayed by Jones. Jones won two Emmys for his performance in the role of the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series category.

The actor's agent verified that Jones had passed away. A representative acknowledged in a statement that Jones passed away at the age of 66 due to "a long-standing pulmonary issue."

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” read part of the statement.

“He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”