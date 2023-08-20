Cillian Murphy finds Interstellar ‘so emotional’, ‘It broke my heart’

Cillian Murphy is talking about his feelings regarding Interstellar.
Murphy was asked whether there was a Nolan picture that he wished he could have appeared in during a recent interview with The Independent. He picked out the 2014 space epic "Interstellar" as one that affected him significantly.
Murphy acknowledges having dreamt about being in the movie but says Nolan ended up choosing "the right people" and that he likes seeing it as a fan rather than having to evaluate his own work.
“I adore ‘Interstellar’ just because I find it so emotional,” Murphy said.
“I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever.”
When asked to choose the ideal movie to watch as a double feature with "Oppenheimer," Murphy continued to discuss Nolan's filmography. Unsurprisingly, he mentioned "Interstellar" as a possible choice and suggested "Dunkirk" because of its brief duration and historical subject matter.
“You could go ‘Interstellar,’ which is very… explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch ‘Dunkirk,’ which is also set in World War II,” he said.
“‘Dunkirk’ is shorter, so that might be a good match ‘cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into [‘Oppenheimer’].”
