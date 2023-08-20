JoJo Siwa 'can't wait' to become mom: 'I feel like I’ll have kids pretty early'

JoJo Siwa wants to embrace motherhood at a young age

JoJo Siwa is ready to take the next big step in her life.

The 20-year-old content creator opened up about her life-long desire to embrace motherhood and start a family as soon as she can.

During an appearance on an episode of The Best Podcast Ever, she told Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday, “On the personal side of my life, since I was literally 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies.

“I want to have so many. I can’t wait. I feel like I’ll have kids pretty early,” the Nickelodeon star gushed.

Discussing having kids, Siwa, who came out as pansexual in 2021, explained that “having kids is a lot bigger process” for members of the LGBTQ community like herself.

For what it’s worth, adoption and surrogacy are not out of the question for the former YouTube star.

Besides personal dreams, Siwa is also keen on fulfilling her professional aspirations, including performing at the Super Bowl halftime show following in the footsteps of Beyoncé and Rihanna.

“When I do that, then I’ll retire and have babies,” she explained.

As for her love life, Siwa revealed during the podcast that she hasn’t been on a date for the last six months.

Her last public relationship was with girlfriend Avery Cyrus, with whom she split in December last year.