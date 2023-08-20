Lizzo makes First appearance since sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo made her first appearance since making her statement about bullying and harassment allegations.

The 35-year-old songstress took to Instagram to post a compilation of images of herself having fun in Tokyo, Japan on Friday.

In the clip, the Truth Hurts hitmaker — who received support from her dance troupes via a joint statement after being sued earlier this month by three former dancers — showed off her colorful and eclectic outfit.

Lizzo — whose full name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson — wrote in her caption alongside a pink heart emoji with sparkles: 'From Shibuya, with Love'.

This is her first post since the statement — in which she called the lawsuit a 'false allegation' — she shared on her Instagram page to her 13.3 million followers on August 3.

Recently, Lizzo has been facing serious bullying and sexual harassment allegations from a total of now nine ex-employees.

Lizzo's current team of dancers has also openly expressed their admiration for the singer, despite the recent lawsuit regarding sexual harassment.

In a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, the Big Grrrls and Big Boiiis, Lizzo's dance group, conveyed their heartfelt sentiments about their experiences on The Special Tour.

The statement highlighted, "We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.”