North Waziristan terrorist attack claims 11 lives, two severely wounded. Screenshot of a YouTube video.

A terrorist attack has left at least 11 people dead in the Shawwal tehsil of North Waziristan, Geo News said on Sunday.

Terrorists blew up a vehicle carrying labourers by detonating explosives.

Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak said that terrorists targeted a vehicle that was carrying 13 passengers who were all labourers. The vehicle was blown up with explosives that killed 11 of them on the spot and left two others severely wounded.

The wounded and the bodies have been transferred to hospitals, according to officials.

The deceased belonged to Makin and Wana tehsils in South Waziristan, according to government officials.