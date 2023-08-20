Kim Kardashian loves Khloe new snaps of her vacation in Tuscany

Kim Kardashian has showered love on her sister Khloe’s new snaps as she is currently on her summer vacation in Italy.

On Friday the 39-year-old TV star looked spectacular in images where she looked relaxed while in Tuscany.

The mother of two was sitting on a stone wall as she smiled for the camera.

The daughter of Kris Jenner looked nothing short of a vision in a low-cut dark blue corset dress with thin straps for her 311 million followers.

This comes after the star posed in a red-and-white floral print summer dress as she rowed a boat with her daughter True Thompson.

The siren got plenty of attention from other stars: in addition to sister Kim Kardashian, the post was liked by Jonathan 'Foodgod' Cheban, Teresa's daughter Gia Giudice, Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant and Kim Zolciak's daughter Brielle Biermann.

Khloe added beige flip-flop sandals from Chanel that gave a look at her white pedicure.

'The love that moves the sun and the other stars,' the Hulu star wrote in her caption in both English and Italian.

And she also shared, 'My heart is happy.'

As her vacation continued, Khloe posted a sweet album that showed her and True frolicking through a field of sunflowers.

Khloe scooped her firstborn child up into her arms for a couple of heartwarming snaps.