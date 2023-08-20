Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's love story turns sour, lawyers take over

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship hits rock bottom.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who recently announced their divorce on August 17, have chosen to let their legal representatives take the lead in their separation process.

The couple, who are no longer residing together, have reportedly ceased all personal communication, as reported by TMZ.

Sources close to the situation have revealed that their relationship took a turn for the worse after Sam Asghari left their shared residence, resulting in a complete breakdown in communication between the two.

In light of this, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have delegated all matters pertaining to their separation to their respective legal teams.

These legal representatives are now handling negotiations and any other issues that may arise during this challenging time.

According to court documents, Sam Asghari known for his role in Special Ops: Lioness, has cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the grounds for seeking an end to their 14-month-long marriage.

Britney Spears broke her silence regarding the divorce late on Friday with a statement shared alongside a dance video on her Instagram account.

The pop icon expressed her feelings of shock, stating, "I'm a little shocked," and revealed that the pain had become unbearable.

Britney Spears admitted her desire to display her emotions and tears openly but often felt compelled to conceal her vulnerabilities.

Britney touched upon her ongoing struggles, alluding to her well-documented legal battles and the role her father played in her life.