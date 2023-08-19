NSYNC's triumphant comeback with Justin Timberlake after 20-year hiatus

NSYNC Returns: Boy Band icons join forces for new music in 'Trolls Band Together' film.

NSYNC, the beloved boy band sensation, reunites for new music in the upcoming Trolls Band Together film.

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass are set to grace our ears once again with a brand-new song.



This long-awaited reunion comes as a thrilling surprise for fans who've been longing to see the iconic quintet back in action. But that's not all – the excitement doesn't end with the music.

According to insiders, all five members of NSYNC are expected to make surprise appearances in the animated musical comedy, set to hit theaters on November 17.

A sneak peek of Trolls Band Together hints at the legendary boy band's return, as a character named Floyd, portrayed by Troye Sivan, shares a humorous exchange with Timberlake's character, Branch.

The trailer includes the line, "We’re out of sync," and adds a playful nod to the group's evolution from boys to men, referencing other iconic acts like Boyz II Men and Backstreet Boys.



If this reunion pans out, it will mark the first time in over two decades that NSYNC has graced us with a musical project.

The last single fans heard from the iconic boy band was Girlfriend, featured on their fourth and final studio album, Celebrity, which was released in 2002.



