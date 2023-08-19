Dua Lipa chooses 'not to react' amid copyright lawsuit over ‘Levitating’

Singer Dua Lipa is facing a multi-million dollar copyright claim over the use of a recording in her hit single Levitating.

The lawsuit has been filed in Los Angeles by musician Bosko Kante, who claims the British pop star and her label Warner Music Group (WMG.O) never received his permission to include his "talk box" recording in remixes of her song Levitating.

Levitating was released on Dua Lipa's hit 2020 album Future Nostalgia. The song spent 77 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 U.S. singles chart, peaking at No. 2 in 2021.

Amid all this controversy the singer has decided not to react to a new lawsuit involving her hit song but chose to spend time with her new boyfriend Romain Gavras.

The pop star, 27, looked relaxed and carefree as she puffed on a cigarette while spending time with her new love, 42, in Ibiza, Spain on Saturday.

Her sister Rina, 22, and brother Gjin, 17 also joined them.

Dua has been enjoying a romantic trip away with Romain, who is the son of Greco-French filmmaker Costa-Gavras, best known for darkly comic political thriller Z.

Their most recent getaway comes after it was revealed that music producer Bosko Kante has taken legal action against her for the use of a recording in her hit single Levitating.