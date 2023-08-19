Sindh interim CM Justice (retd) Baqar's 10-member cabinet sworn in

Sindh interim cabinet is taking oath at Sindh Governor House in this till taken from a video on August 19. 2023. — PTV/YouTube

The 10-member Sindh interim cabinet was sworn in on Saturday, two days after interim Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar assumed office.



Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the newly-appointed interim ministers during a ceremony held at Governor House in Karachi.

Sindh interim CM Baqar and other officials were also present during the ceremony.

