Sindh interim CM Justice (retd) Baqar's 10-member cabinet sworn in

The 10-member Sindh interim cabinet was sworn in on Saturday, two days after interim Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar assumed office.
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori administered the oath to the newly-appointed interim ministers during a ceremony held at Governor House in Karachi.
Sindh interim CM Baqar and other officials were also present during the ceremony.
More to follow..
