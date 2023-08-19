Demi Lovato's rock version of chartbuster 'Confident' is out now

Demi Lovato has never sounded more assured in Confident.



On September 15 through Island Records, the 30-year-old singer will release her album REVAMPED, which gives 10 of their biggest songs to date a rock twist. They released the dark, fresh cut of their hit song Confident on Friday.

The beloved track debuted at the top of the Dance Club Songs Chart when it first featured on their 2015 album of the same name. It has since earned a 4x Platinum certification.





The recording artist, who uses the pronouns she/her and they/them, displays a confident, brash demeanour in the new rendition. With fresh production by Warren "Oak" Felder, Keith "Ten4" Sorrells, and Alex Nice and percussion that sounds more aggressive than ever, their vocals soar above the song.

They demonstrate that there's absolutely nothing "wrong with being confident" as the hitmaker performs a vocal run after singing, "So you say I'm complicated / But you've had me underrated," in the song's bridge.

When the Let It Go singer, originally revealed the new project, she released a statement about it in a press release.

The Grammy nominee said, “With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them.”

“Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!” the pop-punk star continued.