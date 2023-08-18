Gadar 2 breaks box office records, leaving KGF 2, Pushpa behind

Gadar 2 is getting ahead in the race.



The movie is said to be responsible for the revival of Bollywood. The 2001 Gadar’s Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel starrer has made huge numbers at the Box office and that within a week.

Gadar 2 has been reported to beat several highest grossers at the box office within seven days, with its net grossing of Rs 250 crore till now. Due to this, the film has broken several records as well.

One of the records that the Sunny Deol starrer broke was of the South Indian blockbusters KGF 1 and KGF 2. The movie managed to leave behind the collections of Yash starrer KGF 2 with its fifth-day collection.

The Hindi version of KGF 2 was known to make Rs 219.56 by the end of the fifth day while Gadar 2 reportedly made Rs 228.98 crore. The movie also beat the collections of KGF Part 1.

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and more, which approximately collected Rs 350 crore was also a project that Gadar 2 beat within seven days, already having made Rs 369 crore approximately with its worldwide collection.

Gadar 2 synopsis reads, “During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet, back home.”