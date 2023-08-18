‘Blue Beetle’ bags $3.3M as ‘Strays’ climbs to $1.1M on Box Office

‘Blue Beetle’ is being chased by the ‘Strays’.



Warner Bros hopes to shock their viewers with their first ever Latino movie Blue Beetle. The DC title saw $3.3M last night in previews, starting at 2 PM from 3,400 locations.



On the other hand, Universal is aiming to provide laughter with their R-rated doggie comedy, Strays, which grossed over $1.1M starting from 5 PM at 2,700 theatres.

Latino and Hispanic moviegoers are expected to boost Blue Beetle’s business at the weekend with $28M-$32M, with the Angel Manuel Soto-directed movie to win No. 1 from Warner Bros.’ Barbie, which maintained a $22M-$24M round in its fifth weekend.

Blue Beetle cost $104M in the making, reportedly, and was initially produced for HBO Max, but then the studio reverted to theatrical after a strong test screening.

Blue Beetle’s not been bad in case of bagging reviews, with 79% at certified fresh, ahead of Shazam 2’s 49% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Strays has a strong hope amongst teens, with critics already not liking the comedy at 56% Rotten.



Blue Beetle's synopsis reads: "Jaime Reyes suddenly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he's bestowed with an incredible suit of armour that's capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle."



While Strays is a comedy about dogs that are, "Abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug, a naive but lovable dog named Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier and his gang of strays. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie and his new canine pals embark on an epic adventure to get him home and make Doug pay for his dirty deed."