Pamela Anderson reflects on her public image makeover after release of memoir

Pamela Anderson has recently reflected on her public image makeover after the release of her memoir Love, Pamela.



“I get a lot of people walking up to me on the street, saying, ‘I had no idea who you were, and I’m sorry for all the ways I thought about you before, because I like you now,’” said the 56-year-old in a new interview with Elle.

Anderson continued, “I’m just like, ‘What did you think of me before?’”

Following the publication of her memoir earlier this year, people see a different Anderson from her past image.

“You don’t really think about it in the moment. You’re raising two kids, you’re trying to survive, your heart is broken, you’re trying to fill up your life with people and making mistakes. We’re all just trying to live every day,” explained the model and actress.

Anderson noted, “Decades got away from me. And it was nice to come home, full circle.”

“I’m working more than ever, when I thought I was retired!” added the model.

While writing her book, the Barb Wire star stated, “There’s a little bit of anxiety before it comes out, because this has been a year, basically, of therapy, going through my life from my first memory to my last memory.”

“I'm really proud of it. It is something I wrote every word of. I didn't have a collaborator. I didn't have any ghostwriter, nothing,” she admitted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Anderson also opened up on how she was being called “dumb blonde” by her fellow blonde.

However, the actress said she “always thought it was fun to not have anything to live up to, because you could only surprise people” in her career.

“It was to my advantage sometimes and if people didn’t want to look at you as an intelligent person, because you looked a certain way? I think we’ve grown past that, hopefully,” she added.