'Promising candidate', Elon Musk praises Vivek Ramaswamy for entering US presidential race

The image shows Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk. — Twitter/File

An Indian-American lawmaker and US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was praised by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in a reaction post showing the interview of the Republican leader with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson on platform X.

"He is a very promising candidate", Musk said while reposting the interview which called the 37-year-old the youngest Republican presidential candidate in the US, reported NDTV.

The tech entrepreneur graduated from Harvard and Yale universities and was born to Indian parents who immigrated to the US from Kerala.

The post comes after the Tesla CEO visited China, during the same time when the Republican leader criticised the billionaire's strong relationships with Chinese ministers.

During his visit, Musk said that he will expand his business there and praised China's "vitality and promise" while meeting with the foreign minister of the country.

Ramaswamy claimed that China "advanced their agenda" by manipulating well-known US business figures.

"It's deeply concerning that Elon Musk met with China's foreign minister yesterday to oppose decoupling and referred to the U.S. & Communist China as "conjoined twins." Tesla's VP in China reposted that statement on Weibo in China, but curiously not here in the US," he had said.

In the past, Musk has supported Ron DeSantis, a Trump foe who utilised a Twitter Spaces event to declare his candidature.

The three Indian-American candidates running against former US President Donald Trump for the top post in January are Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, and Hirsh Vardhan Singh.